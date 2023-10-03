Size, Share, And Growth Factors Of The Financial Analytics Market | Global Forecast To 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global market for financial analytics was projected to be worth USD 7.93 billion in 2022. It is anticipated that the market will grow from USD 8.35 billion in 2023 to USD 18.86 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period.

Financial analytics is a type of predictive analytics that analyzes data from financial statements. Businesses can make better judgments by forecasting their future performance and analyzing their history, present, and current performance. Examined are the organization's financial standing and potential for profitability.

Deloitte





Fico





Hitachi Consulting





Ibm





Information Builders





Microsoft





Microstrategy





Oracle





Rosslyn Analytics





Sap





Sas





Symphony Teleca





Tableau Software





Teradata Corp Tibco

Type Segment Analysis of Financial Analytics Market

Dbms





Query





Reporting & Analysis





Olap Visualization

Application Type Segment Analysis of Financial Analytics Market

Assets & Liability





Budgetary Control





General Ledger





Payables





Receivables





Profitability Grc

