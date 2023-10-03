Kerala: Heavy Rains Continue In State; Schools Closed For These Districts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kottayam: Heavy rain will continue in the state today(October 3). The rain is likely to increase in the central and southern parts of Kerala. Meanwhile, no special warning has been issued in any district. The India Meteorological Department advises continuing vigilance in the areas that have received heavy rains in the past few days.

Meanwhile, schools and anganwadis in Kottayam taluks and 2 taluks of Alappuzha will be closed today. The District Collector has announced on his Facebook page that Tuesday(Oct 3), has been announced as a holiday for educational institutions in Cherthala, Kottayam, Changanacherry, and Chengannur taluks, where the relief camps in the district are running. Currently, there are 15 camps in Kottayam Taluk and one camp each in Changancherry.

The district administration has imposed a ban on mining and night time travel to hilly and coastal areas until October 5. The heavy rains in the state came after the extreme low pressure over the Middle East Arabian Sea made landfall. The rains that started in the morning are continuing heavily in the hilly and urban areas of the capital district.

Due to the continuous rain last night, three relief camps were opened in Alappuzha district. There are 36 members from 10 families at GLPS Maruthorvattom of Cherthala taluk, 37 members from 13 families at the SC Cultural Centre, and 3 families from Komalapuram village in Ambalapuzha taluk. Cherthala has received the highest amount of rain in the district during the last week. Therefore, all three relief camps started within Cherthala taluk limits. Cherthala alone received 102 mm of rain last day.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a warning for the Kerala coast, stating that high waves and storm surges, ranging from 0.5 to 2.5 meters, are expected until 11:30 pm on October 3.



-For the safety of fishermen and coastal residents, here are some important precautions to follow:

-Follow the instructions of local authorities and stay away from areas considered dangerous due to rough seas.

-Ensure that fishing vessels, including boats, are securely moored in the harbour. Maintain a safe distance between boats to prevent collisions, and take measures to safeguard fishing equipment.

-Completely avoid trips to the beach and engaging in sea-related activities during this period to ensure your safety.