PM Modi's Chhattisgarh, Telangana Visit: Unveiling Projects Worth Rs 34,000 Crore, Public Address Awaits

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the poll-bound states of Chhattisgarh and Telangana on Tuesday (October 3) will be marked by the inauguration and foundation laying of significant development projects worth a staggering Rs 34,000 crore. In Telangana, PM Modi will address a public gathering in Nizamabad, a Lok Sabha constituency where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter, sitting BRS MLC K Kavitha, is expected to contest the upcoming elections.

This visit follows the PM's recent rally in Mahabubnagar, where he kickstarted the BJP's campaign for the forthcoming assembly polls. The Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat is currently represented by BJP's D Arvind, who had defeated K Kavitha in the 2019 elections.

During his visit to Nizamabad, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects valued at approximately Rs 8,000 crore. Among these projects, he will inaugurate the first 800 MW unit of phase 1 of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC.

This project is expected to provide cost-effective power to the state and contribute significantly to its economic growth. Additionally, it is designed to be one of the most environmentally compliant power stations in the country.

In an effort to bolster rail infrastructure in Telangana, PM Modi will inaugurate rail projects, including the new line connecting Manoharabad and Siddipet, as well as the electrification project between Dharmabad-Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar-Kurnool.

The Prime Minister's visit extends to Chhattisgarh, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 26,000 crore from Jagdalpur.

Notably, PM Modi will dedicate the NMDC Steel Ltd's steel plant at Nagarnar in Bastar district to the nation-a project that has been realized at a cost exceeding Rs 23,800 crore. This greenfield project is poised to produce high-quality steel and generate employment opportunities, contributing to the socioeconomic development of the region while placing Bastar on the global steel map.