Bengaluru: Woman, Two-Year-Old Child Killed After Rented Car Rams Into Truck On NICE Road

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A devastating road accident occurred on Nice Road near Sompur, Bengaluru, in the early hours of October 3rd, resulting in the loss of two lives, including a small child. The accident involved a car travelling from Mysore Road towards Kanakapura Road. Tragically, the car lost control, first colliding with a lorry and then crashing into the wall of a channel.

The two individuals, identified as Sindhu and a two-year-old child, lost their lives. Additionally, two others, including Mahendra, sustained injuries and were admitted to a nearby private hospital. The accident is suspected to have occurred due to drowsy driving during the early hours.

Bengaluru: Engineering student dies while doing test ride of electric bike in Koramangala

The car, carrying four members of the same family, turned off the road and collided with a lorry around 4 a.m. The collision was so severe that the car subsequently caught fire, resulting in extensive damage.

Bengaluru: Metro service along Green Line disrupted; check details

Due to the impact of the collision, the lorry also lost control and overturned at the roadside. The injured Mahendra and another individual were admitted to a nearby private hospital for medical treatment. Talaghattapur traffic police have initiated a case regarding the accident.

The family involved in the accident hailed from Salem, Tamil Nadu, and were residents of Ramamurthynagar in Bengaluru.