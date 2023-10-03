BREAKING: Delhi Police At Sitaram Yechury's Official Residence In New Delhi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The official residence of CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury was raided by the Delhi Police Special Cell as part of the ongoing action on Tuesday morning on entities linked to NewsClick, which was named by the New York Times as having allegedly received Chinese funding.
According to sources, the raid came after one of the persons linked to the case was reported to be residing in the premises.
More Details Awaited
