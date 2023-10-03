Kerala Appointment Bribery Case: Akhil Sajeev Accused Of Receiving Rs 5 Lakh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ernakulam: A man from Ernakulam has come forward with a disclosure regarding Akhil Sajeev, who is the main suspect in a case involving extortion of money by promising employment opportunities in the health department. Shinoy, who hails from Thrippunithura, revealed that Akhil Sajeev transferred transactions totalling over Rs 5 lakhs through his account, claiming it was for business purposes. Later, the young man discovered that this money was actually part of a job scam, as reported by Asianet News.

The money came from various accounts in January. Shinoy revealed that many people have sent money to his account through Google Pay, and he still do not know who they are. He told Asianet News that Akhil had told him that his account was frozen. So he used Shinoy's account to transfer money to Sajeev's account for work purposes. Shinoy said that it was then that he realised that Akhil Sajeev was using his account for the fraud.

At the same time, the police were informed about the crucial updates in the appointment fraud case related to the health minister's office. Akhil Sajeev, one of the accused in the recruitment scam, was found to have created a fake email. The police revealed that Akhil Sajeev made a fake ID in the name of the National Ayush Mission and sent the message through it. The email message said that the appointment would be received soon.

The police also informed that Akhil Sajeev and Lenin, his lawyer friend were the main accused in the recruitment bribery case. The report will be submitted to the court today. The police stated that there is evidence that both of them took money. The accused has been charged with fraud and impersonation. The action was taken on the complaint of the Health Minister's personal staff, Akhil Mathew. The police revealed that Lenin extorted Rs 50,000 and Akhil Sajeev Rs 25,000 from Haridasan.