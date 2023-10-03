India Demands Canada Withdraw Several Diplomatic Staff Amid Nijjar Killing Row: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian government has taken a decisive stance, instructing Canada to recall nearly 40 diplomats from the country by October 10. This development comes amid strained relations between the two nations, primarily triggered by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations that the Indian government may have played a role in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Canada currently maintains 62 diplomats in India, and India has demanded a reduction of 41 diplomats, according to reports. While the Indian government has not issued an official statement on this matter, it represents a significant diplomatic move.

PM Modi's Chhattisgarh, Telangana visit: Unveiling projects worth Rs 34,000 crore, public address awaits

The controversy escalated when Prime Minister Trudeau raised suspicions in the Canadian Parliament, suggesting that "agents of the Indian government" could have been responsible for Nijjar's killing, a designated terrorist in India. Nijjar was fatally shot outside a Gurdwara in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18.

India vehemently denied these allegations, categorizing them as "absurd" and "motivated." It also pointed out that Canada has not presented any public evidence to support the claims regarding Nijjar's killing.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized that issues with Canada have persisted due to the government's leniency concerning terrorism, extremism, and violence. While he refrained from terming the current situation a "deadlock," he expressed India's willingness to examine any specific and relevant information provided by the Canadian side.

Jammu and Kashmir: Intense counter-terror ops underway in Rajouri's Kalakote area

The United States has also been involved in addressing this matter, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging the Indian government to cooperate with Canada's investigation into Singh Nijjar's death during his meeting with Minister Jaishankar.