Kerala: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Launches 7 Mega Projects In Cochin Airport

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has launched seven key projects to enhance its development for passengers. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan laid the foundation stone for these projects on October 2.

Currently, the Kochi airport is experiencing substantial growth in passenger numbers and cargo traffic. The international terminal will be expanded with an area of 5 lakh square feet, including 8 new aerobridges. Additionally, the construction of an import cargo terminal aims to boost the airport's annual cargo capacity to 2 lakh metric tons.

The Chief Minister announced through Facebook that he will inaugurate seven projects on October 2 that will bring major progress to the Kochi airport in terms of infrastructure and has also shared the details of these projects. Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the ceremony will witness the inauguration of Cargo Terminal, Digi Yatra, Modernization of Airport Emergency Services, International Terminal Phase I development, Aero Lounge, Golf Tourism and Electronic Security Zone.

The chief minister also stated that " The ceremony has witnessed the inauguration of Cargo Terminal, Digiyatra, the modernization of Airport Emergency Services and the foundation stone laying of construction works for International Terminal Phase I Development, Aero Lounge, Golf Tourism and Electronic Security Zone. A new apron of 15 lakh sq will expand the international terminal by 5 lakh sq. ft., including eight new aerobridges. With this, the number of aircraft parking bays will increase to 44. The foundation stone has been laid for the first phase of this project, which has been prepared considering future traffic growth.

With the inauguration of the import cargo terminal, CIAL's annual cargo handling capacity will increase to 2 lakh metric tons. The entire existing cargo space can also be used for export purposes. This will strengthen the government's policies to find global markets for Kerala's agricultural products.

The foundation stone for the aero lounge, named '0484 Luxury Aero Lounge', which will be constructed near Terminal 2 for short-term rest for passengers, 42 luxurious guest rooms, a restaurant, a mini conference hall, a board room, a gym and a spa spread over half a lakh square feet. Once the construction is completed, it will become the largest airport lounge in the country.

DigiYatra is a system that makes the departure process at airport terminals more efficient and smooth with the help of digital technology. Modernization of Airport Fire Brigade to Airport Emergency Service. Two Austrian-made fire engines and other modern vehicles have been added to the emergency fleet.

A state-of-the-art electronic security system is being installed to enhance the security of the operational area of ​​the Kochi airport. The Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS) has been installed at the airport. It is also developing CIAL Golf Course, the only 18-hole course in Kerala. As part of this, resorts, waterfront cottages, a party/conference hall, and a sports center are being constructed.



CIAL, India's only profitable airport in the post-Covid era, has successfully implemented several initiatives in the past two years. During this period, CIAL commissioned a 14 MWp solar power plant at Payyannur, a 4.5 MW hydroelectric project at Arippara, Kozhikode, and India's first charter gateway business jet terminal. The new projects will greatly enhance the quality of the airport.