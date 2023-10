Smart Inhalers Market: Explosive Growth Forecasted, Expected To Reach USD 1.1 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hospital and clinical visits increased significantly, due to surge in the number of cases related to chronic respiratory diseases led to increasing demand

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,“Smart Inhalers Market by Product (Inhalers and Nebulizers), Indication (Asthma and COPD), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies and Retail Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030′′. According to the report, the global Smart Inhalers Industry generated USD 118 million in 2020 and is anticipated to generate USD 1.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 25.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Based on indication, the asthma segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global smart inhalers market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing cases of asthma patients. Moreover, the COPD segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increasing cases of patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global smart inhalers market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 25.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to ease of availability of wide range of inhalers in the retail pharmacies.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global smart inhalers market. This is owing to rise in respiratory diseases, rapid adoption of advanced technologies and presence of key players across North America. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing patient pool, increase in public–private investments, and rise in number of strategic developments among the key players.

What are the factors driving the Smart Inhalers Market?

Increase in tobacco consumption among men as well as women in developed countries and a higher risk of exposure to indoor air pollution are expected to increase the prevalence of respiratory disease equally among both men and women, which drive the growth of the global smart inhalers market. However, the risk of data leakage hinders the market growth. On the other hand, various collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions between pharmaceutical companies and smart inhaler manufacturers present new opportunities in the coming years.

.The study provides an in-depth analysis of the smart inhalers market, current trends, and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

.It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

.Extensive analysis of the market based on procedures and services assists to understand the trends in the industry.

.Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

