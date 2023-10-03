IQF Fruits Market Growth With CAGR Of 6.8% Implies To Reach Industry Size Of $11.8 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IQF Fruits Market

The IQF fruits have a number of essential qualities that aid in preventing deterioration during difficult transit.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- IQF Fruits Market by Fruit (Berries, Peach, Prune, Bananas, Pineapple, Mangoes, Oranges, Others), by End Use Industry (Food Industry, Retail, HoReCa), by Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031. The global IQF fruits market was valued at $6.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $11.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

IQF is an environment-friendly and non-thermal technique of food preservation. Most fruits and vegetables are preserved using this method. The use of IQF in food preservation is related to a number of advantages. It has various advantages, some of which include extending shelf life and maintaining the flavor & quality of food goods. The demand from food manufacturers to preserve food for a long time and utilize it as a component in finished goods fuels the growth of the global IQF fruit market share.

The IQF fruits industry places a great deal of emphasis on the production of frozen fruits. However, as the cost of IQF fruit is so exorbitant thus regular people refrain from purchasing them. They shift their attention to simply purchasing fresh fruits. As a result, this might be a constraint for the global market as the companies need to lower the profit margin and the price of frozen fruits to boost sales.

On the basis of fruit, the berries segment was the highest contributor to the market and is expected to sustain its contribution throughout the IQF Fruits market forecast. When compared to eating fresh berries, eating frozen berries can have a higher antioxidant content. This is just one of many instances that show frozen items are still a viable option for businesses today. The berries segment of the IQF fruits market is expected to expand due to rising demand for IQF techniques to increase the perishability of fruits and the growing use of berries in the bakery, confectionery, and HoReCa industries.

Market Segmentation:

According to IQF fruits market analysis, by sales channel, the direct sales segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $350.6 million in 2021, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The direct sales segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The direct sales segment is referred to as business-to-business sales.

Top Key Players:

The major players analyzed for the global IQF Fruits industry are AGRANA, Alasko Food Inc, AXUS International, LLC., Bsfoods, Capricorn Food Products India Ltd, Danone SA, Himgiri Group, RDM International, SunLeaf, and SunOpta.

According to IQF fruits market opportunities, In 2021, North America accounted for a 40.4% share of the IQF Fruits market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The market for IQF fruits in North America is anticipated to increase strongly during the forecast period as a result of rising consumer awareness of the value of fruits and vegetables for their nutritional content as well as the surge in demand for convenience foods. In addition, the expansion of the food service and food processing sectors in North American regions as well as the rise in demand for IQF fruits for use in culinary recipes are likely to support IQF fruits market growth in this region.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the IQF fruits market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing IQF fruits market opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

An in-depth analysis of the IQF fruits market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

