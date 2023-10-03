Calcium Carbonate Market Is Projected To Hit US$ 49.2 Billion At A 6.4% CAGR By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Calcium Carbonate market was valued at approximately US$ 25 billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 49.2 billion by 2032, with a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% expected during the period from 2022 to 2032.

Among various end-use sectors, the plastic and composites segment is expected to experience the highest revenue growth in the calcium carbonate market.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



Calcium carbonate, a versatile mineral with a wide range of applications, is experiencing a significant surge in demand across various industries on a global scale. From the construction sector to the food industry, this mineral is proving to be indispensable in a multitude of applications.

The Versatility of Calcium Carbonate

Calcium carbonate is a naturally occurring mineral found in rocks, shells of marine organisms, and even in eggshells. Its versatility stems from its ability to serve as both a filler and a pigment in various products, making it an essential component in several industries.

: One of the primary drivers of calcium carbonate demand is the construction sector. Calcium carbonate is used in the production of cement, concrete, and various construction materials. Its high whiteness and particle size make it an ideal choice in the construction of buildings, bridges, and roads. Additionally, its role as a pH stabilizer in the construction chemicals industry contributes to its demand.: In the paper industry, calcium carbonate is used as a filler material to enhance paper quality and reduce production costs. It improves paper opacity, brightness, and smoothness, making it an essential component in producing high-quality paper products.: Calcium carbonate is commonly used in pharmaceuticals as an antacid and dietary supplement. In the food industry, it serves as a food additive and is used as a calcium source in various products such as cereal and baking powder.: Calcium carbonate is used as a reinforcing agent in plastics and polymers, improving their mechanical properties and reducing production costs. It also enhances the environmental sustainability of these materials.: With growing environmental concerns, calcium carbonate finds applications in flue gas desulfurization (FGD) processes, where it helps in reducing sulfur dioxide emissions from power plants. It is also used in wastewater treatment to adjust pH levels.

Factors Driving Demand

Several factors are contributing to the surge in demand for calcium carbonate in these industries:

: The global population is continuously expanding, leading to increased demand for construction materials, pharmaceuticals, and food products, all of which rely on calcium carbonate.: Rapid urbanization is driving construction and infrastructure development, boosting the need for calcium carbonate-based construction materials.: Industries are increasingly seeking sustainable alternatives, and calcium carbonate's eco-friendly properties make it an attractive choice.: Innovations in calcium carbonate production methods, including precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) and ground calcium carbonate (GCC), have improved product quality and lowered production costs.: The growing awareness of health and wellness is increasing the demand for dietary supplements, including calcium carbonate-based products.

Competition Landscape

The calcium carbonate market features prominent players such as Greer Limestone Company, Imerys, Mineral Technologies Inc., Huber Engineered Materials, Midwest Calcium Carbonates, Omya AG, Longcliffe Quarries Ltd., GLC Minerals Inc, and Carmeuse as key strategic participants.

Recent notable developments in the calcium carbonate market include:

In August 2022, Cimbar successfully completed its acquisition of Imerys' calcium carbonate operations. This acquisition, which includes Imerys' Sahuarita manufacturing site, significantly expands Cimbar's product portfolio.In May 2022, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between Excalibar Minerals LLC and Ithaca Energy Partners. The primary objective of this agreement is the establishment of a barium manufacturing plant in Guyana.

Key Segments Covered in Industry Survey



By Type :



Ground

Precipitated

By End use Industry :



Adhesive and Sealants



Paints and Surface coating



Plastics and Composites



Rubber and Elastomers



Glass and ceramics



Construction and architecture



Paper and Pulp

Agriculture and agronomy

By Application :



Food



Beverages



Dietary supplements



Pharmaceuticals



Manufacturing

Mining and mineral processing

By Region :



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



South America Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report:



The global calcium carbonate market is experiencing remarkable growth due to its versatility and indispensability across various industries. As industries strive for sustainability and quality, calcium carbonate emerges as a go-to mineral that meets both environmental and performance standards. Its widespread applications and the factors driving its demand ensure that the calcium carbonate market will continue to surge in the coming years, making it a mineral of vital importance in the global economy.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: