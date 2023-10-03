Prestige Private Finance Unveils Bold Rebranding: Championing 'Financial Wellbeing' For All

(MENAFN- Pressat) London, UK - October 3, 2023 - Prestige Private Finance, London's premier mortgage broker serving clients across the UK, is proud to announce a transformative rebranding. With immediate effect, Prestige Private Finance is placing 'Financial Wellbeing' at the heart of its ethos while building upon the strong foundations established over the last decade. This commitment reflects the company's dedication to its clients and the broader community.

As Prestige Private Finance celebrates almost a decade of excellence, the company has embarked on a journey of introspection and innovation. Over the past ten years, the company has seen remarkable growth in both financial achievements and team expansion. This point in time presents the perfect moment to reaffirm our core values and articulate our vision for the coming decade.

"At Prestige Private Finance, we've guided and supported our clients through the challenges of the financial world. With more than two decades of experience as a mortgage advisor, I've witnessed and navigated a wide range of economic storms," stated David Jackson, Founder & Managing Director of Prestige Private Finance. "Today, we are committed to placing 'Financial Wellbeing' at the heart of Prestige."

The rebranding comes at a critical juncture in the financial landscape:

Mortgage Market Trends: Analysis reveals a steady decline in the number of mortgages approved for house purchases in the UK since July 2021, plunging from just over 76,000 to just under 64,000 in June 2022. This figure falls below the 12-month, pre-pandemic average (up to February 2020) of 66,700.

Financial Challenges: Recent data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) highlights the financial difficulties currently faced by many in the UK. Between January 25 and February 5, 2023, almost half of adults (47%) reported finding it "very difficult" (12%), or "somewhat difficult" (34%) to afford their energy bills. Additionally, 3 in 10 people (30%) found it "very difficult" (7%), or "somewhat difficult" (23%) to meet their rent or mortgage payments.

Prestige Private Finance is introducing a holistic approach to 'Financial Wellbeing' with a three-spoked financial wellbeing package at its core. This initiative, deeply embedded in our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment, reflects our dedication to community education and support.

For further information or to embark on a journey towards financial empowerment, please connect with one of our seasoned advisers or visit our website at .

About Prestige Private Finance:

Prestige Private Finance, a London-based mortgage broker, brings over a decade of expertise to clients across the UK. Under the leadership of Managing Director David Jackson, the company is unwavering in its pursuit of 'Financial Wellbeing,' offering comprehensive services and a profound commitment to CSR initiatives. Learn more at .

David Jackson, Managing Director of Prestige Private Finance, offered his perspective on the rebranding: "Our journey over the past decade has been marked by resilience and growth. As we navigate the ever-evolving financial landscape, we embrace our role as stewards of 'Financial Wellbeing,' ensuring our clients are equipped to thrive. This rebranding represents a pivotal moment in our mission to empower individuals and communities on their financial journeys."