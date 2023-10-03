Uzbekistan May Introduce Swedish Experience In Waste Management

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The head of the Republican Center for Organization of Sanitary
Cleaning under the Ministry of Ecology, Sharif Khasanov, met with
the Ambassador of Sweden to Uzbekistan, Thomas Danestad, and Senior
Advisor to the Swedish Association for Waste Management and
Recycling, Vern Vikvist, Azernews reports, citing
Kun.uz News Agency.
At the meeting, the issue of waste management and accelerating
the introduction of best practices into the system between
Uzbekistan and Sweden was discussed.
An exchange of views took place regarding the study and analysis of
the waste situation in the country, including short-term and
long-term needs in this area.
The Swedish waste management model was mainly focused on
recycling waste as well as producing energy from it.
Particular attention was paid to the development, sustainable
design and implementation of innovative waste-to-energy
technologies.
