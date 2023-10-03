War Update: 35 Combat Engagements, 11 Airstrikes On Enemy In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 35 combat engagements took place on the battlefield. The enemy launched eight missile strikes, 47 airstrikes, 27 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian objects throughout the country.

This is stated in the morning report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Over the past day, the aviation of the defense forces launched 11 strikes on enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters and another one – on an enemy anti-aircraft missile system. Missile units hit two enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters, a command post, two EW stations and four artillery systems," the report reads.

The General Staff also emphasizes that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to carry out offensive operations in Melitopol direction, offensive (assault) actions in Bakhmut direction, inflict manpower and equipment losses on the occupying forces, gain a foothold on achieved lines and exhaust the enemy.

In total, over the past day, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with seven Shahed-136/131 UAVs from the south-eastern direction. Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed four enemy drones. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, civilians were killed and injured, houses and other civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged.

The Russians launched airstrikes on Stepok in Sumy region; Kupyansk, Ivanivka, Cherneshchyna in Kharkiv region; Zarichne, Spirne, Lyman, Klishchiyivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Maryinka, Novomykhaylivka, Paraskoviyivka, Urozhayne, Staromayorske, Novodarivka in Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region; Mykolayivka in Kherson region.

More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the North operational-strategic group of troops in Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active subversive activities to prevent the redeployment of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops in Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In Lyman direction, the defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the area of Makiyivka, Luhansk region.

In Bakhmut direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the area of Andriyivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops in Avdiyivka direction, the enemy tried to restore the lost position in the area of Avdiyivka in Donetsk region but failed. In addition, our defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in the area east of Stepove, Donetsk region. The enemy carried out 10 unsuccessful attacks near Maryinka and Novomykhaylivka in Donetsk region.

In Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled enemy attacks near Staromayorske and Rivnopil, Donetsk region.

In Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position west of Verbove and southeast of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational-strategic group of troops in Kherson direction, the defense forces conduct a counter-battery fight, destroy supply depots and inflict damage on the enemy's rear.