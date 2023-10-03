Slovenia Supports Gas Supplies Via Southern Gas Corridor - Governmental Source (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Slovenia supports
gas supplies via the Southern Gas Corridor, a source at the
government of the Republic of Slovenia told Trend .
As the source noted, Slovenia supports all efforts that will
contribute to the diversification of gas supply sources in Central
and Southeastern Europe.
"This is particularly important now in the wake of war in
Ukraine as we look for alternative sources of gas supply. The gas
supply from the Southern Gas Corridor is surely one of the options
to consider," the governmental official said.
Speaking about markets for trade, the source noted that Slovenia
is mainly striving for greater market diversification.
"As we are an important part of the common EU market, we also
generate 24 percent of exports outside the EU countries, making the
Caspian Corridor's trading partners important. Each new trade route
promises many benefits for the Slovenian economy as well as for the
partner economies, including diversification of exports, which can
contribute to greater stability and resilience of the Slovenian
economy, which is crucial for the country's sustainable economic
growth," the governmental official said.
Meanwhile, the Southern Gas Corridor started transportation of
Azerbaijani gas to Europe on December 31, 2020. It transports gas
from the Caspian Sea region to European countries through Georgia
and Türkiye.
The project's cost totaled $33 billion, as compared to the
forecast $45 billion. Capital expenditures on the SGC project are
expected to be fully reimbursed within 8–10 years.
In July 2022, Azerbaijan and the EU agreed to increase the
volume of gas supplies via the Southern Gas Corridor from the
current 10 bcm to 20 bcm by 2027.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor. The route starts in China and
crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and
Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan,
Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor
offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia,
including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime
routes.
