Thought Industries Announces Customer Award Winners At COGNITION23

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the leading external enterprise learning platform for customer, partner, and professional training, today announced the winners of its COGNITION23 Customer Awards at the company's annual enterprise learning conference, held online from October 2 through October 5, 2023.

2023 Thought Industries Customer Award Winners

Over the past 10 years , Thought Industries customers have been pioneers in the external learner industry, leveraging the platform to create more than 20 million certifications and deliver more than 41 million courses world-wide with Thought industries' multi-tenant solution, Panorama. Customers using Panorama have generated more than $1.5B in learning license revenue,

enabling training for more than 75% of the Fortune 500.

This year's Customer Awards highlight success in platform launch, business impact, innovation, learner experience, and overall excellence. They represent a cross section of industries using the platform to provide exceptional learning experiences for customers, partners, and professionals.

"I'm incredibly proud to see our customers rewarded for their creative, innovative, and high-impact solutions with Thought Industries," says Thought Industries President, Robin Wadsworth. "We work closely with our customers around the world to support their ambitious customer, partner, and professional training vision, and once again I'm happy to see their hard work paying off."

The winners of Thought Industries' COGNITION23 Customer Awards are:

Power Launch: Exterro

The Power Launch award celebrates organizations that have been able to swiftly launch and deliver valuable learning experiences. By recognizing organizations that have achieved significant milestones within tight timelines, this award inspires others to embrace efficiency, agility, and accelerated implementation in their learning endeavors.

Exterro is a software company providing privacy, e-discovery, and information governance solutions for IT and in-house legal teams, including in-person, live online, and on-demand training.

Business Impact: Educate 360

The Business Impact award celebrates organizations that have leveraged the potential of learning as a strategic business tool, and have successfully harnessed its power to drive meaningful business impact. The recipient of this award exemplifies excellence in leveraging education as a means to enhance customer satisfaction, create efficiencies, achieve scale, and improve overall business performance.

Since migrating from a homegrown LMS to Thought Industries in 2022, Educate 360 has realized a massive business impact, including learner satisfaction scores improving to 4.7/5.0 and an average NPS of 72.3 - well above industry averages. Additionally, Ti's monetization features have enabled Educate 360 to earn over $80K in in-platform revenue since launch, which is a net-new revenue stream for the organization.

Best Innovations Using Extensibility: Enverus

The Best Innovation Using Extensibility award showcases the creative ways our customers leverage various tools in addition to Thought Industries to create a learning experience that is an extension of their organizational brand and goals.

Enverus' new continuing education program offers five different learning options for energy professionals to grow their understanding of how to effectively use Enverus solutions and stay up to date on industry trends that will ultimately benefit their careers. Throughout the program, Enverus utilizes multiple Panoramas , sub-licenses within Panoramas to power their Learning Sites products, and Bongo for all ViLT and on-demand certifications.



Best Learner Experience: Industrial Training International (ITI)



The Best Learner Experience award showcases the groundbreaking learner experiences, instructional design, and visual content design that stretches and pushes the Thought Industries platform to new levels.

ITI

connected content, technology, and best practices using the Thought Industries platform to craft the best possible learner experience, leading to a 520% increase in subscriptions in just one year. They also quadrupled the amount of learning content available and facilitated personalized learning, ensuring every learner gets exactly what they need, when they need it.

Overall Excellence:

Celonis

The Overall Excellence award recognizes a customer who has been with Thought Industries for more than two years, who has not only been innovative and creative in the way they have built their education program, but has also been an all-around leader in customer, partner, or professional training within their industry, or with current or future TI customers.

The Celonis Academy is responsible for providing a holistic training curriculum for the entire Celonis customer, partner, academic, and internal base, along with process mining enthusiasts from around the world, who can sign up to the Celonis Academy for free. In the last year, as part of its data-driven improvement process, Celonis has focused on improving continuous education, localization, and its certification program, cementing a strong year of innovation and customer focus.

The 2023 Customer Awards are the result of nominations and voting from within the Thought Industries Customer Community, which is a testament to the supportive environment to be found among Thought Industries customers worldwide.

