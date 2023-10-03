AAFT School Of Journalism Hosts Closing Meet Of G20, Showcasing Cultural Diversity And Global Unity

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India – The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), in collaboration with AAFT School of Journalism and Mass Communication, organized a closing meet for the G20 summit, a remarkable gathering of student representing 19 nations and the European Union. This event, termed C-20, witnessed active participation from more than 200 enthusiastic audience members.



Student Representatives from each nation shared their unique insights into the art and culture of their respective countries, highlighting the rich diversity and heritage that make up the cultural tapestry of the world. This exchange of cultural narratives emphasized the importance of fostering mutual understanding and appreciation among nations, encapsulated under the banner of C-20.



India's current G20 presidency is a significant milestone, marking its emergence as a global leader. Steering discussions and initiatives among the world's major economies, India is addressing multifaceted challenges through a lens of inclusivity, innovation, and sustainability. The nation's diverse economy, technological advancements, and unwavering commitment to sustainable development equip it to contribute unique perspectives to the global stage.



Throughout its presidency, India is placing a strategic focus on key issues, including inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience, and equitable global health access. By leveraging its presidency, India is fostering collaborative solutions that benefit not only its own populace but also contribute to the greater global good, in line with the profound ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'The World is One Family'.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, expressed his informed views on India's impactful presidency and the role of cultural exchange in fostering a spirit of global unity and collaboration.



