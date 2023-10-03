Sapphire Takes The Lead In Unveiling The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT 'MBA' Reference GPU

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sapphire, the renowned manufacturer of graphics cards, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first AIB (Add-In-Board) partner to introduce an MBA (Made by AMD) model for the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT GPU.



In the world of AMD Radeon GPUs, MBA variants represent the reference models available either directly from AMD or through select board partners like Sapphire. These reference models typically share core specifications, with slight branding variations depending on the retailer. The Radeon RX 7800 XT, designed by prominent manufacturers like Asus, Gigabyte, and XFX, is usually tailored by these companies to enhance performance or optimize production costs, thereby maximizing profitability.

AMD's strategy provided AIB manufacturers with sufficient time to carefully design their Navi 32 architecture cards carefully, eliminating the need for them to sell MBA graphics boards to speed up the release of the Radeon RX 7800 XT.



Sapphire, known for its innovation in delivering top-tier variants for AMD GPUs, continues to excel in this endeavor. The Sapphire Radeon RX 7800 XT MBA stays true to the stock specifications.



In terms of specifications, the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT 16 GB graphics card boasts 60 Compute Units, housing 3840 stream processors. With a boost clock reaching up to 2430 Hz, it delivers an impressive 37 TFLOPs of FP32 Compute power. Further enhancing its capabilities, the card features 60 RT Accelerator cores, 120 AI accelerator units, and 96 ROPs for the Navi 32 SKU, with a TBP (Total Board Power) of 263W.



Memory-wise, the card is equipped with 16 GB of GDDR6 memory, operating at pin speeds of up to 19.5 Gbps across a 256-bit comprehensive bus interface. This results in a substantial 624 GB/s of memory bandwidth, complemented by 64 MB of Infinity Cache, enhancing adequate bandwidth. The graphics card is housed in a brand new dual-slot, dual-fan reference cooling solution.



Sapphire's dedication to pushing the boundaries of GPU technology continues to shine through with the introduction of the Sapphire Radeon RX 7800 XT MBA. As the first AIB partner to offer this MBA model, Sapphire solidifies its reputation as an industry leader in delivering cutting-edge graphics solutions.



Launch date



The official release date for AMD's Radeon RX 7800 XT is set for September 6th, and this launch promises to unveil more details about MBA variants. In addition to Sapphire, numerous AIB (Add-In-Board) partners are gearing up to introduce fresh models based on the recently announced Navi 32 GPUs. For a comprehensive overview of the various variants available, you can explore an extensive roundup.



Key Features



About Sapphire



Sapphire is a leading manufacturer of high-performance graphics cards known for innovation and quality in the gaming and professional graphics markets. With a commitment to delivering cutting-edge GPU technology, Sapphire has earned a reputation as a trusted partner for gamers and enthusiasts worldwide.

