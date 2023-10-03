Cooler Temperatures With Possible Rain Showers Forecast On Tuesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) Temperatures across Jordan are registering a notable drop, with readings approximately 3 to 4 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average for this time of year. Therefore, a moderate and autumnal atmosphere is expected on Tuesday, marked by the presence of varying cloud cover at different altitudes.Additionally, there is a chance of sporadic light rain showers, occasionally accompanied by thunderstorms, primarily in the eastern regions of the kingdom. Winds are forecasted to be moderate and coming from the northwest.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department's report, similar weather conditions will persist into Wednesday, maintaining a mild and autumnal ambiance, with clouds appearing at various altitudes. The prevailing winds are expected to remain moderate and originate from the northwest.Thursday is anticipated to bring a slight rise in temperatures across the kingdom. Weather conditions will remain relatively mild and autumnal in most regions, although the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba are expected to experience relatively warm weather. Clouds will continue to appear at various altitudes, with winds shifting to a moderate northeasterly direction.On Friday, temperatures will marginally decrease, and the overall weather is forecast to remain temperate and autumnal. High-altitude clouds are expected to make an appearance, while wind patterns will remain moderate and predominantly from the northwest, with occasional gusts that may stir up dust in the eastern parts of Jordan.Today's peak temperatures will be between 26 and 24 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 17 or even 15C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have warmer weather, with highs of 33C and lows of 25C.