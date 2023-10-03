Syringes Market Forecasted To Cross US$ 26,995.6 Million At A 4.2% CAGR By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global syringes market is poised to achieve a valuation of US$ 17,889 million in 2022, and it is expected to continue its growth trajectory, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. By the conclusion of 2032, the market is projected to reach a substantial valuation of US$ 26,995.6 million.

The demand for syringes is closely linked to the performance of liquid biopsies, with North America emerging as the key market for these products in 2022.

In recent years, the global healthcare industry has witnessed a significant uptick in the prevalence of chronic diseases. Conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and autoimmune disorders are on the rise, driving increased demand for healthcare services and treatments. One crucial component of healthcare that has seen substantial growth as a result of this trend is the syringes market.

The Chronic Disease Epidemic

The prevalence of chronic diseases is a global health challenge that affects people of all ages and backgrounds. Factors such as sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary choices, and an aging population contribute to the growing number of individuals diagnosed with chronic conditions. Chronic diseases are often long-lasting and require regular medication and treatment, making syringes a crucial tool for healthcare providers and patients alike.

Diabetes, for example, has become a global epidemic, with over 400 million people affected worldwide. Insulin, a hormone used to manage diabetes, is commonly administered through syringes, insulin pens, or insulin pumps. With the increasing number of diabetes cases, the demand for insulin syringes and related accessories has skyrocketed.

Cancer is another significant contributor to the rising demand for syringes. Chemotherapy, a common treatment for cancer, involves the intravenous administration of various medications. Syringes are essential for the precise and controlled delivery of these drugs, ensuring patient safety and optimal treatment outcomes.

The Syringes Market Response

The surge in chronic disease prevalence has led to a substantial transformation within the syringes market. Manufacturers have responded with innovations in design, materials, and safety features to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients.

: With the rise in chronic disease cases, the importance of safe injection practices has become paramount. Needlestick injuries and cross-contamination are significant concerns. As a result, syringe manufacturers have developed safety-engineered syringes with features like retractable needles and one-time use designs, reducing the risk of needlestick injuries and infections.: To cater to the specific requirements of various chronic diseases, specialized syringes have emerged. For example, insulin syringes are designed for precise insulin dosage measurement, while pre-filled syringes simplify the administration of biologic medications used in conditions like rheumatoid arthritis.: Smart syringes with integrated electronic components are becoming more common. These devices can provide dosage feedback and help patients and healthcare providers monitor and manage chronic conditions more effectively.: In response to environmental concerns, manufacturers are developing eco-friendly syringes made from biodegradable materials, reducing plastic waste in healthcare settings.: The rise of telemedicine and home healthcare services has increased the demand for syringes suitable for self-administration. This trend is expected to continue as patients seek convenient ways to manage chronic conditions from the comfort of their homes.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the syringes manufacturing sector include Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun, Medtronic Plc., Smith's Group Plc., Schott AG, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, and Gerresheimer AG.

These manufacturers are actively pursuing strategies aimed at establishing market dominance. Their approaches encompass various tactics, such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and expanding their global distribution channels. Additionally, substantial investments in research and development and workforce expansion are key areas of focus. Implementing these strategic initiatives positions them for significant growth prospects in the years ahead.

For instance, in September 2022, BD Company introduced the BD EffivaxTM Glass Prefillable Syringe, representing a next-generation prefillable vaccine syringe known for its high efficiency and reliability. This product launch reinforces BD Company's commitment to innovation and product excellence.

Furthermore, in January 2021, Aurobindo Pharma Limited obtained FDA approval for the production of Naloxone HCl Injection Prefilled Syringe 2 mg/2 mL. This approval marked a significant milestone for Aurobindo Pharma Limited, enhancing its product portfolio and contributing to its growth trajectory.

Segmentation of Syringes Industry Research



By Product Type:



Disposable Syringes

Reusable Syringes

By End-user:



Hospitals



Diagnostic Laboratories



Clinics



Nursing Facilities

Others

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & ASEAN



Oceania MEA

