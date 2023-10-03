Lift Trucks Market Is Expected To Achieve USD 94.56 Billion At CAGR Of 6.9% By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global lift trucks market was valued at approximately US$ 48.52 billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to reach an estimated US$ 94.56 billion by the conclusion of 2032. This remarkable growth is attributed to the substantial rise in global lift truck sales, projected to maintain a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2022 through 2032.

The expansion of the warehousing industry worldwide has ignited a heightened demand for industrial equipment, including forklift trucks, lifting jacks, pallet stackers, among others. This surge in demand for industrial equipment is consequently propelling the potential for growth within the lift trucks market.

In the ever-evolving landscape of material handling and logistics, lift trucks have emerged as indispensable workhorses. These versatile machines, also known as forklifts, play a crucial role in warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and distribution centers worldwide. The lift trucks market is currently experiencing a significant surge in demand, driving its expansion on a global scale.

E-commerce Boom:

The exponential growth of e-commerce has revolutionized the way goods are distributed and delivered. With more consumers opting for online shopping, there is an increasing need for efficient and speedy order fulfillment. Lift trucks are at the forefront of this revolution, facilitating the rapid movement of goods within warehouses and distribution centers.

Supply Chain Optimization:

Supply chain management has become a key focus for businesses aiming to reduce costs and improve efficiency. Lift trucks play a pivotal role in supply chain optimization by streamlining material handling processes, reducing errors, and minimizing product damage during transportation.

Shift Toward Automation:

Automation is transforming industries across the board, and the lift trucks market is no exception. There is a growing demand for autonomous and semi-autonomous lift trucks equipped with advanced technology such as sensors, cameras, and machine learning algorithms. These innovations enhance safety, increase productivity, and reduce the need for human intervention.

Sustainable Solutions:

As environmental concerns continue to gain prominence, there is a shift towards electric and hydrogen-powered lift trucks. These green alternatives produce fewer emissions, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future. Many businesses are investing in eco-friendly lift trucks to align with their corporate social responsibility goals.

Regional Growth:

The lift trucks market is experiencing growth on a global scale, with different regions contributing to its expansion. Asia-Pacific, in particular, is a hotspot for market growth, driven by the rapid industrialization and the need for efficient logistics in the region. North America and Europe also continue to play significant roles in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Lift truck manufacturers are anticipated to pursue diversification strategies to expand their product offerings. Additionally, they are expected to explore opportunities for mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to enhance their market presence.

In November 2021, Wolter Group LLC, a provider of industrial equipment and solutions, unveiled its acquisition of A D Lift Truck. This strategic move broadens Wolter's range of gas and electric forklifts, as A D Lift Truck, a family-owned material handling and forklift company, becomes part of their portfolio.

In January 2020, the merger between two forklift divisions of Toyota Material Handling was successfully concluded. This integration brought together Toyota Material Handling USA (TMHU) and Toyota Industrial Equipment Manufacturing (TIEM), aiming to create a more cohesive and improved customer experience for their clientele.

Key Segments Covered in Lift Trucks Industry Research



by Type :



Counterbalance

Reach

by Class :



Electric Motor Rider Trucks



Electric Motor Narrow Aisle Trucks



Electric Motor Pedestrian Trucks



Internal Combustion Engine Trucks with Cushion Tyres



Internal Combustion Engine Trucks with Pneumatic Tyres



Electric And Internal Combustion Engine Tractors

Rough Terrain Forklift Trucks

by Propulsion :



IC Engine Vehicles





Petrol





Diesel



Others

Electric Vehicles

End-use Industry :



Mining



Logistics



Construction



Manufacturing



Agriculture

Others

by Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

The rising demand for lift trucks is driving market expansion on a global scale. Whether it's supporting the e-commerce boom, optimizing supply chains, or embracing sustainability, these versatile machines are at the heart of modern logistics and material handling. As businesses continue to adapt to changing consumer preferences and environmental concerns, the lift trucks market is set to evolve further, promising a dynamic and exciting future for the industry.

