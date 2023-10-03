China Foreign Policy Grossly Misunderstood In The West

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's capacity to surprise Western politicians was demonstrated recently when Chinese leader Xi Jinping was unexpectedly absent from the G20 summit. There were a few reasons why this G20 might have been less important for Xi, including the rising influence of the B RICS (Brazil, Russia, India and China) partnership.

But often Western reactions to a Chinese decision can come from a lack of understanding of Beijing's motivations. A deeper knowledge of China would help the West interpret Beijing's actions more clearly, helpful at a time when many analysts see China as a potential challenger to the US as the dominant world power.

With this in mind, here are five things that the West often gets wrong about Chinese foreign policy.

1. It's not a grand scheme

In the Western media, Chinese foreign policy has often been seen as a grand scheme to secure world leadership. Such an image has been popular with Western politicians, such as South Dakota governor Kristi Noem, who claimed that China had a“2000-year plan to destroy the US .”

However, Chinese policy is not quite the labyrinthine plot that it has often been presented as. An example of this can be seen in“Wolf Warrior diplomacy”, which has often been interpreted as a long-term, calculated strategy of Chinese aggression to Western leaders.

But another way of looking at Wolf Warrior diplomacy is as an opportunistic response to the bellicose rhetoric of the former US president Donald Trump's administration as well as a need to cater to nationalism at home. Showing Chinese leaders“talking tough” to their foreign counterparts also plays well with a domestic audience, and can divert attention from a poorly performing economy.