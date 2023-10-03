India's Injection Moulders Market To Reach US$ 525.3 Million By 2033, Driven By Medical And Automotive Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

India's injection moulders market thrives in automotive, medical, and electronics sectors, driven by innovation, R&D, and lightweight trends

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the India injection moulders market size is projected to reach US$ 310.5 million in 2023 and US$ 525.3 million by 2033. Overall sales of injection moulders in Indian market are likely to soar at 5.4% CAGR during the assessment period.Rising popularity of injection molding across sectors such as automotive, medical devices, and electronics is a key factor driving India's injection moulders industry.Over the years, India has become one of the leading producers of medical devices, especially disposables such as catheters, feeding tubes, syringes, etc. This in turn is creating a high demand for injection moulders and the trend is expected to continue through 2033.Empower Your Strategies: Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:Medical device companies in India are increasingly using injection moulding technology for manufacturing a variety of medical products such as implantable device components, surgical equipment, and laboratory equipment.The medical technology sector is constantly innovating and developing new products through research and development and close collaboration with users. This is creating a high demand for injection moulders across India.Similarly, rapid growth of automotive sector in India along with growing focus of automobile manufacturers on vehicle weight reduction is set to bolster injection moulder sales.Automobile makers are increasingly utilizing tailored thermoplastics in their vehicles, especially EVs to reduce overall vehicle weight. Injection molding is being employed to create various vehicle parts and components. This in turn is elevating demand for injection moulders.Key Takeaways from the India Injection Moulders Market Report:Sales of injection moulders in India are expected to thrive at a CAGR of 4% during the assessment period.By 2033, India injection moulders industry is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 525.3By mould type, cold runner mould is expected to offer an incremental opportunity of US$ 65.3 million through 2033 while hot runner mould segment is projected to expand at 4% CAGR.Based on material, plastic segment is estimated to hold around 2% share by the end of 2023.By end use, automotive segment is projected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 37.6 million during the assessment period.“Growing demand for engineered plastic, especially from automotive sector, is expected to boost India Injection moulders industry during the assessment period. In EVs, automobile manufacturers are utilizing engineered thermoplastics in battery enclosures to keep the weight low while ensuring occupant safety. Further, the growing advancements in injection moulding technology, such as 3D printing and automation are making it easier and more cost-effective so that manufacturers seek to capitalize on these technologies.” says a lead FMI analystRequest Report Methodology Explained: How to Gather and Analyse Data Effectively:Who is Winning?Ravi Plast Mold Private Limited, General Plastic Industries, Miltech Group Of Industries, Tech Plastic Industrie Pvt Ltd, SSI Molds/ Sunshine Industries, Elin Electronics Ltd., Tooling Temple Company, Laxmi Micro Industries, Pragati Plast Mould, Precision Technoplast Pvt. Ltd, Metaplast Engineering, and others are prominent injection moulder manufacturers profiled in the report. The Tier 1 players in the market hold a 10% to 15% share in the India injection moulders industry.To increase their sales and solidify their position, these players are implementing several strategies. These include new product launches, acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, facility expansions, etc. For instance,In 2022, SOLIZE India Technologies and Toray Engineering D Solutions partnered to supply 3D injection moulding machine for the Indian market.Key Companies ProfiledRavi Plast Mold Private LimitedGeneral Plastic IndustriesMiltech Group Of IndustriesTech Plaastic Industrie Pvt LtdSSI Molds/ Sunshine Industries (India)Elin Electronics Ltd.Tooling Temple CompanyLaxmi Micro IndustriesPragati Plast MouldPrecision Technoplast Pvt. Ltd.Metaplast EngineeringIndia Injection Moulders Market ReportFuture Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the India injection moulders industry, analyzing historical demand from 2017 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.The study reveals growth projections for the India injection moulders industry based on mould type (cold runner mould and hot runner mould), material (plastic, metal, rubber, and ceramic), and end use (automotive, packaging, electronics, healthcare, consumer goods, aerospace & defense, building & construction, other)Build A Future-Ready Business. Buy Now To Embrace Innovation And Ensure Enduring Success:India Injection Moulders Market by CategoryBy Mould TypeCold Runner MouldTwo Plate MouldThree Plate MouldHot Runner (Runnerless) MouldExternally Heated Hot RunnerInternally Heated Hot RunnersInsulated Hot RunnersBy MaterialPlasticMetalRubberCeramicBy End-useAutomotivePackagingElectronicsHealthcareConsumer GoodsAerospace & DefenseBuilding & ConstructionAuthorIsmail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. 