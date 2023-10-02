Hermes Securities Brokerage Remains Top Egyptian Brokerage Company In Q3 2023

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)
Hermes Securities Brokerage kept its leading position among the brokerage companies in Egypt at the end of the third quarter (Q3) of this year, with a market share of 14.6%. It executed trades worth EGP 46.8bn, involving 7.08 billion securities over 490,000 transactions.
EFG Hermes International Securities Brokerage climbed two spots from the previous quarter to rank second, with a market share of 12.3%. It traded securities worth EGP 39.610 billion, with a volume of 1.9 billion, through 140.13 transactions.
Commercial International Brokerage stayed in third place, with a market share of 5.9%. It handled trades worth EGP 18.78bn, with a volume of 3.397 billion securities, and over 341,500 transactions.
Arabeya Online advanced by three positions, reaching fourth place, with a market share of 4.8%. It carried out trades worth EGP 15.301bn, with a volume of 4.302 billion securities, over 374,400 transactions.
Mubasher Trade maintained fifth place, with a market share of 4.1%. It traded securities worth EGP 13.004bn, with a volume of 5.51 billion, over 529,700 transactions.
Thndr moved up by four places to the sixth place, with a market share of 3.7%. It executed trades worth EGP 11.98bn, involving 6.418 billion securities, and over 1.77 million transactions.
Fleet Securities ranked seventh, moving up one place from the previous quarter, with a market share of 3.3%. It traded securities worth EGP 10.5bn, with a volume of 4.88 billion, over 412,000 transactions.
Pioneers Securities Brokerage moved down by two places, occupying the eighth place in the quarter ending 30 September of this year, with a market share of 3.1%. It traded securities worth EGP 9.9bn, with a volume of EGP 4.28bn, over 351,000 transactions.
Tycoon Securities and Beltone Securities Brokerage both moved up by two places to rank ninth and tenth, with market shares of 2.9% and 2.8%, respectively.
