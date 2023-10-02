Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) Appointment Of Engineering Study Manager

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) is pleased to announce that Hatch Ltd (Hatch) has been appointed to undertake an engineering study for the design of a multi-purpose battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery, which will form part of the Company Quebec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) strategy (Engineering Study). Consistent with the Company's proposed business model as outlined in its Prospectus (ASX release 10 August 2023) which has also recently been reinforced, the Company is aiming to establish a major lithium mining and processing hub in Quebec, Canada. This business model is intended to be achieved by the creation of a vertically integrated mine to battery grade lithium carbonate processing hub in Quebec, with the QLPH strategy being a key element to creating value for the Company's shareholders.Hatch is a renowned global engineering company, boasting a vast network of over 10,000 professionals and operating in more than 150 countries worldwide. With its origins in Canada, Hatch has extensive experience in successfully delivering lithium-based projects in Quebec and globally. Hatch has more than 70 years of project delivery experience in Quebec and has pioneered the use of modular construction in the region. Furthermore, Hatch was the engineering company responsible for the design and delivery of the 17,000 tpa Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Plant, operated by Galaxy Resources Limited. Upon completion and commissioning, the plant became the world's largest lithium refinery of its kind.The Engineering Study will be aimed to define the process and non-process infrastructure requirements for a 16,000 tpa lithium carbonate refinery, as well as the definitive estimated capital and operating costs. The design will include the use of conventional kiln conversion of spodumene, sulphuric acid sulphation and leaching, impurity removal and final purification to battery-grade quality lithium carbonate, similar to that of the Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Plant. Lithium Universe has brought together a strong team of lithium experts to assist in the execution of this strategy, noting that Mr Iggy Tan and Dr Jingyuan Liu previously worked with Hatch on the design, construction and commissioning of the Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Plant.The first part of the Engineering Study will be to determine the ideal location of the lithium refinery. Hatch has assigned a study team of industry-recognized experts, from its Brisbane, Perth, and Montreal offices to undertake this task, who will report to Dr. Jingyuan Liu, a recognised lithium expert in the global lithium industry, and Mr. John Loxton, Head of Lithium Refinery.Lithium Universe has made the deliberate choice to focus on lithium carbonate rather than lithium hydroxide due to its widespread use in the fast-growing Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries. LFP batteries are increasingly used in EV applications due to their lower costs, longer shelf life, and superior stability compared with lithium hydroxide. In addition, the team at Lithium Universe possesses a wealth of knowledge and expertise in lithium carbonate processing, making it a preferred and well-known process for their operations.Chairman, Iggy Tan said "We welcome the opportunity to work with Hatch once again. We have got the same team back together and their role is to replicate the success of their previous experience at the Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate refinery. Today that plant is considered to be a global benchmark for lithium refineries and is renowned for producing the highest-quality battery-grade lithium carbonate worldwide. With this remarkable expertise and experience, Lithium Universe considers that it can replicate the same level of success in Quebec, Canada".





Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.





















