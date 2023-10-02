Scientology Publishing House Recognized As A 'Good Corporate Citizen'

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) COMMERCE, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - In its annual review of corporate environmental standards, Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts recognized Bridge Publications, publisher of the nonfiction works of Scientology Founder and bestselling author L. Ron Hubbard, as a“good corporate citizen” for the sixth year running.







Photo Caption: Bridge Publications was acknowledged for environmental responsibility. Learn more on“Inside Bridge Publications” on the Scientology Network.

Bridge Publications Inc . achieved this acknowledgment through its compliance with wastewater discharge limits and its maintenance of environmental equipment.

Environmental responsibility was incorporated into the planning and establishment of the Bridge Publications manufacturing plant, with wastewater minimization only one of its components.

To preserve Scientology religious scriptures, an Archival Project, established at Bridge Publications, uses metal plating on copper and etching on stainless steel to safeguard Mr. Hubbard's recorded lectures with corrosion-resistant metal long plays. These processes produce wastewater containing chemicals and metal. Through special treatment that removes these hazardous contaminants from the water, Bridge maintains 100 percent compliance with environmental standards. But this is only one of the ways Bridge reduces its environmental footprint.

One of the world's first all-digital on-demand publishing and manufacturing facilities, Bridge Publications incorporated care for the environment in every facet of its establishment.

With hundreds of different paper types and sizes used in most printing facilities, even the best of them discard as much as 25 percent of their paper, wasting ink in the process. Bridge was designed to minimize paper use, leaving very little trim waste on the edges and between the pages of its printed materials. By maximizing efficiency through the very design of the plant, Bridge consistently reduces paper waste from 25 percent to 5 percent, which they recycle.

“We are very proud to receive this recognition,” says Lucia Winther, Public Relations Director at Bridge Publications.“We not only promote environmental responsibility and sustainability in our manufacturing practices, we also work with community partners and leaders to raise awareness of its importance and carry out community cleanups. This is in keeping with The Way to Happiness, one of the books of Mr. Hubbard that we publish. A common-sense guide to better living, the book includes the precept 'Safeguard and Improve Your Environment,' which is a guiding principle for our organization.”

Bridge Publications is an award-winning facility at the cutting edge of technology, designed from the ground up with the sole purpose of fulfilling the ever-increasing demand for Scientology Scripture at a moment's notice.

In launching the Scientology Network in 2018, Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige promised to take viewers“behind the scenes and into our Church management, publication and dissemination facilities, humanitarian outreach centers and programs, and even into our new millennium Scientology archives.”

That is exactly what the network does in an episode of Inside Scientology on Bridge Publications. Watch Inside Bridge Publications on the Scientology Network on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM or AT&T U-verse. It also streams at Scientology.tv , on mobile apps , and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

For more information on Bridge Publications or to take part in their community outreach activities, contact Lucia Winther at (323) 888-6200 or email her at .

