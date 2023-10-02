UNESCO, GAM Organise Workshop On Right To Access Information

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Commemorating the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI), UNESCO Jordan and the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) organised a collaborative working day.



This partnership underscores the organisations' commitment to promoting transparency, enhancing governance, and upholding the democratic right to access information, according to a UNESCO statement issued on Monday.

The International Day for Universal Access to Information is annually observed

on September 28.

“Access to information is the cornerstone of progressive and inclusive societies,” said Hatem Al Hamlan, deputy city manager for social development.



“In collaboration with UNESCO, we strive to elevate the Greater Amman Municipality as a regional benchmark for best practices. Our goal, through new protocols, is to ensure our citizens have uncomplicated and efficient access to information,” Hamlan added.



Min Jeong Kim, UNESCO Representative to Jordan, emphasised the need for a shift in strategy given the law's stagnation.



She advocated for creating protocols in institutions that prioritise best practices in information accessibility and are in tune with Jordan's existing legislation. This approach ensures that institutions work effectively within the legal confines while ensuring maximum transparency and access.

The collaborative effort aims to position the municipality at the forefront in information accessibility, with objectives including the creation of an action plan in alignment with the Jordanian Access to Information Law, capacity building for its officials, and a continuous roadmap for information accessibility.

The discussion, which was held at Al Hussein Cultural Centre and conducted by

legal expert Mohammad Qtaishat, aims to pinpoint the municipality's strategies concerning information access and framing an action plan grounded in best practices, considering both public and departmental feedback.

UNESCO's commitment extends beyond this single event, with a pledged ongoing collaboration with the municipality to ensure the implementation of the day's outcomes. This partnership's milestones will be featured in the MIL Cities segment during the upcoming Global MIL Week at the Dead Sea, read the statement.

This collaboration is funded by the Multi-Donor Programme on Freedom of Expression and Safety of Journalists.



The programme enhances UNESCO's mission by channelling funds towards emerging priorities and pressing needs on freedom of expression, access to information, media development, and media and information literacy, the statement said.