Norway Limits Entry Of Russian-Registered Passenger Cars

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) As of today, Norway will ban the entry of Russian-registered passenger cars with up to nine seats, according to a statement by Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt.

However, vehicles with ten or more seats will be exempted from the ban, therefore it will be still possible to cross the border with, for example, minibuses and buses, the statement said.

This move follows updated guidelines from the European Commission earlier this month concerning the entry of Russian-registered vehicles. Several European countries including Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland have adhered to these guidelines, disallowing the entry of certain Russian-registered vehicles into the European Union (EU).

Other exemptions will include vehicles owned by citizens of Norway and other European Economic Area (EEA) countries who have permanent residence in Russia or their immediate family members. Additionally, exceptions are made for vehicles required for urgent humanitarian reasons, encompassing situations like acute illness, family deaths, or funerals. ■

Famagusta Gazette





