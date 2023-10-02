5.7-Magnitude Quake Hits 132 Km E Of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea: USGS

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 jolted 132 km E of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea at 0156 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 96.4 km, was initially determined to be at 4.49 degrees south latitude and 153.45 degrees east longitude. ■

