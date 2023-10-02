7 Offbeat Places To Explore In Himachal Pradesh This October

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) October, the cusp of monsoon's end and winter's start, unveils Himachal's charms. With milder temperatures and open locales, it's prime for exploration. Discover 7 offbeat gems this October in Himachal.

A nature lover's dream with pristine rivers and dense forests, ideal for trekkers and wildlife enthusiasts.

A serene Kinnaur village on the Indo-Tibetan border, offering stunning mountain vistas and a glimpse into local life.

Thrilling paragliding hub in Kangra district, surrounded by scenic beauty and Tibetan culture.

Known as 'Mini-Switzerland,' it's a Mandi district gem with lush landscapes, trout fishing, and mild weather.

The captivating "Moon Lake" in Lahaul and Spiti, surrounded by snow-capped peaks.

A remote "Little Tibet" with stark landscapes, ancient monasteries, and vibrant culture.

Hidden at 2,730 meters, it features a unique floating island amidst lush forests.