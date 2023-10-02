Kerala News LIVE: Kerala To Continue Receiving Heavy Rainfall Today Yellow Alert In 4 Districts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 10.30 AM: Kerala to continue receiving heavy rainfall today; Yellow alert in 4 districts

Kerala will continue to receive heavy downpours today. The IMD has sounded a yellow alert in 4 districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha.

10.15 AM: Ambulance and pickup van collide in Kollam

An ambulance and a pickup van collided in Kollam on Tuesday (Oct 3). The ambulance driver Muneer was seriously injured. The ambulance was trying to overtake the bus when it hit the pickup vehicle coming in the opposite direction. There was no one else in the ambulance that went to pick up the patient.

9:30 AM: Regional meeting will be held in Ernakulam today

A regional review meeting led by the Chief Minister and his cabinet Ministers will be held at Ernakulam Bolgatti Palace on Tuesday (Sep 3). A review meeting for the Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam districts will be held today. The meeting will start at 9:30 am, and there will be a review of major projects and programmes in the districts. From 3.30 pm to 5 pm, there will be a review of law and order issues attended by police officers.

9: 20 AM: Akhil Sajeev accused of handing over Rs 5 lakh for a job appointment.

A young person from Ernakulam has come forward with a disclosure regarding Akhil Sajeev, who is the main suspect in a case involving extortion of money by promising employment opportunities in the health department. Shinoi, who hails from Thrippunithura, revealed that Akhil Sajeev transferred transactions totalling over Rs 5 lakhs through his account, claiming it was for business purposes. Akhil would transfer money from various accounts into his own. Later, the young man discovered that this money was actually part of a job scam, as reported by Asianet News.

8:45 AM: Auto driver attacked in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A young auto driver was beaten up in Kozhikode on Tuesday(Oct 3) . Shivaji (42) was brutally attacked by a group of people. He was beaten by a rod on his head and body. The police have started the investigation.

The state is likely to receive widespread rainfall today. Heavy rain is also expected in isolated places. Due to a flood-like situation, educational institutions up to higher secondary level and Anganwadis in Kottayam taluk have been declared a holiday today. Schools running camps in Changanassery and Vaikom taluks are also closed today.