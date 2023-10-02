Kerala News LIVE: Kerala To Continue Receiving Heavy Rainfall Today

The state is likely to receive widespread rainfall today. Heavy rain is also expected in isolated places. Due to a flood-like situation, educational institutions up to higher secondary level and Anganwadis in Kottayam taluk have been declared a holiday today. Schools running camps in Changanassery and Vaikom taluks are also closed today.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.