Hongqi sales started in Hongqi AVTODOM Varshavka and Hongqi AVTODOM Taganka

(MENAFN- Abtodom) The portfolio of AVTODOM Group of Companies was replenished with a new brand Hongqi. Hongqi E-HS9 and Hongqi H9 cars became available for purchase to customers of Hongqi AVTODOM Varshavka and Hongqi AVTODOM Taganka dealerships



Hongqi is a Chinese automotive brand. It was founded in 1958. Hongqi cars have been used as official vehicles for Chinese leaders and major national events. In 2018, Hongqi introduced a new development strategy. This led to an increase in sales in the local automotive market in China and an increase in exports. The principles of "new nobility", "new subtlety" and "new feelings" are at the heart of the brand. This is fully reflected in the design of Hongqi's refined and elegant vehicles.



The Hongqi E-HS9 is a premium electric SUV. The car has impressive dimensions: 5209 x 2010 x 1713 mm with a wheelbase of 3110 mm. It is equipped with a 435 hp engine. The power reserve on one charge is from 460 to 650 km. Wooden elements decorate the space. Four built-in screens are installed in the car interior. SUV Accelerates to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds.



The Hongqi H9 car has a powerful engine. This provides a quick start and excellent handling. The possibility of keyless access and remote control of car systems using a mobile device is in this. The body of the flagship sedan is 67.7% made of heavy-duty 9H steel. This ensures safety and guarantees maximum vehicle protection. Only natural finishing materials are used in the cabin: leather, wood and polished aluminum. The instrument cluster is made in the form of a digital display.



Dealerships Hongqi AVTODOM Varshavka and Hongqi AVTODOM Taganka provide a full range of services for buying cars: insurance, trade-in, lending and special conditions for corporate clients. Future car owners can apply for OSAGO and hull insurance policies and take advantage of unique additional services. Trade-in allows customers to receive a discount when exchanging a used car for a new car. A wide range of available car loan programs makes it possible to obtain a loan at an attractive fixed rate without contacting a bank.



“We are pleased to announce that sales of Hongqi cars have begun in AVTODOM Group. This brand embodies high quality, innovative design and advanced technology. This makes it especially attractive to our customers. We invite everyone to visit our dealerships Hongqi AVTODOM Varshavka and Hongqi AVTODOM Taganka and learn more about the advantages of the new Hongqi E-HS9 and Hongqi H9 models. We are confident that even the most demanding luxury connoisseurs will appreciate the superior performance and unsurpassed comfort of the unique innovations,” – Alexey Kirdyashov, Managing Director of AVTODOM Taganka and AVTODOM Varshavka, commented.





MENAFN02102023005646012357ID1107176851