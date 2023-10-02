Australian Company Sends Slinger Anti-Drone System To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Australia's defense technology company Electro Optic Systems (EOS) has produced and delivered the Slinger "drone killer" system to Ukraine.

That's according to ABC News , Ukrinform reports.

The system will help Ukraine better protect its skies.

According to the report, the system, which is being assembled at an industrial site in Canberra, will help Ukraine better defend itself against Russian drone attacks.

Poland repairs, sends first two Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

A replica cannon mounted on the back of a pick-up truck tracks its target, part of a weapons system that launches "hard kill" strikes to blow drones out of the sky. The system is designed to counter drones at a cost that countries like Ukraine can afford.

"We've seen this massive proliferation of drone threats in Ukraine," said Matt Jones from Electro Optic Systems, or EOS. "The issue is the types of systems you would currently use to defeat drones are way too expensive to defeat a $10,000 or even a $1,000 drone."

Photo: EOS