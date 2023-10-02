Spooky New TTRPG Corpse Kings Is Out Now: Old School Homage To Ravenloft Arrives Just In Time For Halloween

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Indie studio Strange Glass Games drops their first ever TTRPG, Corpse Kings - a love letter to Old School Ravenloft.

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Indie Solo Studio Strange Glass Games is excited to announce the release of their first TTRPG Corpse Kings.

The game is a lovingly crafted homage to the 1st Edition Advanced Dungeons and Dragons module Ravenloft, albeit created with an original rules light system with a focus on fear and fun.

Instead of playing battled hardened adventurers, players can take on the role of anything from Vampires, Ghouls and Ghosts to the shambling Undead in the Gothic city of Na-Zaii.

The game includes:

- 288 Widescreen Pages of Rules, Lore and Gear to get started!

- 10 Starting Races to Play as.

- 10 Starting Classes to Choose from and build.

- 65 Skills to learn and use, each of which with 6 different outcomes.

- 25 Spells from 5 different Schools of Magic.

- 20 Starting Monsters, including their stats and loot.

- A whole host of interesting NPC Profiles to get started.

- Lashings of Lore and Interesting tidbits about the Undead City of Na-Zaii.

- 2 One Shot Campaigns (One Story Heavy and the other a Dungeon Crawler).

Corpse Kings is available now on Drive Thru RPG at a sale price of $15 USD. The team is excited to continually develop the game and welcomes feedback on the Official Discord Channel.

Please also be aware that Corpse Kings is created with Art by AI (Specifically Midjourney 5.2) Strange Glass Games accepts and acknowledges the controversial nature of AI Art – Real Art by Real people will always be better.

Buy Corpse Kings here :

#############

Wade K. Savage

Strange Glass Games

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

TikTok

Other