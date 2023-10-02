The Brazilian Guile: A True Story About False Carbon Credits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Brazilian Guile book cover

The Brazilian Guile is a gripping account of how Brazil's sugar cane sector hijacked the country's political system to defraud the carbon market US$250 billion.

SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Carbon credits have become a hot topic and an important tool in the fight against climate change. But with so many greenwashing scandals and fraudulent schemes, how to know if a carbon credit is real or not?A new book, The Brazilian Guile , by UN climate change expert and consultant Patrizia Tomasi-Bensik, is a gripping account of how Brazil's dominant sugarcane sector hijacked the country's political and legal system to implement a government programme to generate fake carbon credits - a US$250 billion scam.The Brazilian Guile tells the incredible story of Patrizia Sarter against the most powerful and corrupt man in Brazil. What does the world's biggest carbon fraud scandal have to do with the bankruptcy of Brazilian institutions and industries? Everything. Death threats, persecution, retaliation, demoralisation. How the tentacles of a 50-year-old criminal organisation are destroying the reputations of serious, technically competent professionals and perpetuating the corruption of Brazil's administrative, legislative and judicial machinery.The author, Patrizia Tomasi-Bensik, is known for her tireless fight to defend the integrity of carbon credits. She is the author of The Science Behind Carbon Credits and their Calculation and Risk Management in the Green Market, both essential reading for government officials, C-level executives, investors and professionals committed to the transparent and effective mitigation of negative emissions.For more information please visit .

