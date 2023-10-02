Heartland Express, Inc. Receives Smartway High Performer Award For The Seventh Time

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Express, Inc. ( ) (HTLD) has earned the 2023 SmartWay High Performer Award for the seventh time in our Company's history as a result of our commitment to operating the latest in transportation fleet equipment.



The SmartWay High Performer Award recognizes companies who lead the freight industry in producing more efficient and sustainable supply chain transportation solutions. Based on SmartWay's annual emissions reports for partners, High Performers have achieved significant shipping and freight efficiencies that merit special attention.

Heartland Express' continuous investment in its fleet equipment directly contributes to the Company's allegiance to environmental stewardship. Heartland's young tractor and trailer fleet leverages the latest technologies to improve fuel efficiency. Additionally, Heartland's extensive focus on out-of-route management, utilization, and maintenance efficiency practices result in minimizing Heartland's carbon footprint.

“To be recognized with a SmartWay High Performer Award for the seventh time is a tremendous honor and a testament to Heartland's ongoing commitment to sustainability”, noted Mike Gerdin, Chief Executive Officer.“Our desire to implement eco-friendly technologies and to work hard to execute operational efficiency has led to our continued success and long-standing relationship with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.”

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express is an irregular route truckload carrier based in North Liberty, Iowa serving customers with shipping lanes throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Heartland focuses primarily on regional freight, offering shippers industry leading on-time service so they can achieve their strategic goals for their customers. More information about Heartland Express can be found on the company website at .

For more information on the 2023 SmartWay award winners, please visit: US EPA website

Contact:

Heartland Express, Inc.

Mike Gerdin, Chief Executive Officer

Chris Strain, Chief Financial Officer

319-645-7060