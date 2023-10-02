Probiotics Market To Attain USD 134.6 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 8.5%. Report By Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research, The probiotics market size was valued at USD 60.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 134.6 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 8.5%. Probiotics are tiny living organisms that can enhance the microbial balance in the gut and provide numerous health benefits to the body. It offers significant health benefits by strengthening gut performance. Probiotics can be consumed in various forms, such as fermented foods that contain live cultures, dietary supplements, and even certain cosmetics infused with yogurt. These "good" bacteria are beneficial in maintaining a healthy gut.

According to The World Health Organization, probiotics are living microorganisms that confer a health benefit on the host when consumed in sufficient amounts. Two types of bacteria are widely used as probiotics, such as lactic acid (LAB) and bifidobacteria, and some yeasts and bacilli are also majorly used.

Probiotic bacteria help to maintain the natural balance of organisms in the intestines. The human digestive system carries around 400 distinct kinds of probiotic microscopic bacteria that lessen the development of hazardous microorganisms and promote a healthy digestive system. Some other advantages include reducing intestines' pH and prohibiting toxic elements such as Clostridium, Salmonella, Shigella, and E.Coli. It decreases the production of various toxic and carcinogenic metabolites and aids the absorption of minerals, especially calcium, due to increased intestinal acidity.

A recent study in 2022 stated that internet sales of probiotic supplements grew most rapidly in the APAC area. While developing Asian nations offer prospects to expand the use of more basic probiotic supplements, advanced markets offer development potential for sophisticated probiotics. The probiotic market is constantly evolving with ongoing research and innovation. Moreover, major probiotic industry players are concentrating on creating innovative technological solutions to enhance probiotic products' quality and life cycle.

