Award Force Earns Cyber Essentials Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Award Force is now Cyber Essentials certified.

Certification demonstrates commitment to safeguarding customer data

- Kirk Bushell, Technical Director at Award Force

NAXXAR, MALTA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Award Force, the leading provider of awards management software, has earned a Cyber Essentials security certification, demonstrating the company's steadfast commitment to safeguarding customer data and maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity.

Cyber Essentials is a United Kingdom certification scheme designed to show an organisation has a minimum level of protection in cyber security through annual assessments. Overseen by the National Cyber Security Centre, the certification requires a rigorous evaluation of cybersecurity practices, systems, infrastructure and adherence to best practices in cybersecurity.

Award Force has met all the requirements and was awarded the certification of compliance, proving its reliability as a top provider of secure awards management software.

"This Cyber Essentials certification serves to further highlight our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of cyber security and ensuring our clients can safely rely on Award Force for their awards management needs,” said Kirk Bushell, Technical Director at Award Force.

Key features of Award Force's cybersecurity initiatives that contributed to achieving the Cyber Essentials certification included the evaluation of the following technical controls:

. Firewalls

. Secure configuration

. Security update management

. User access control

. Malware protection

Award Force is also ISO/IEC 270001 certified and is HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA and APP compliant-all to provide the most secure and privacy-conscious awards platform on the market.

Learn more about Award Force security .



About Award Force: Award Force, the world's #1 awards management software, is trusted by organisations across the globe to save time and provide an unparalleled experience to entrants, judges and program managers. Founded in Australia in 2013, the company has grown quickly to work with programs big and small across Australasia, Europe, North and Central America, Africa and the Middle East. Learn more .

Lindsay Nash

Creative Force

