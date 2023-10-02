Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti cabinet congratulates His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the third anniversary of assumption of power.

KUWAIT -- Representative of His Highness the Amir returns home after participating in the opening of Doha International Horticultural Expo 2023.

RIYADH -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly denounces the incursion by the Israeli occupation forces into Al-Aqsa Mosque and the attacks on Muslim worshippers.

TUNIS -- President Kais Saied rejects assistance proposal from the European Union for Tunisia to support its budget and combat irregular migration.

ALGIERS -- Algeria says that Niger accepted its mediation to resolve the political crisis resulting from the coup that toppled president Mohammad Bazoum.

BRUSSELS -- The Nobel Assembly awards the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine to Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman for their development of anti-Covid-19 vaccines. (end) gb