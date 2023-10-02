Iran Supports Nagorno-Karabakh's Return To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Oct 3 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, said yesterday, the country has always supported the return of the Nagorno-Karabakh region to Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks at a weekly press conference in the Iranian capital Tehran, when commenting on Iran's positions towards the latest developments in the Caucasus region.

Kanaani said, Iran has repeatedly and clearly announced that, it supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and Armenia, but does not approve of settling disputes through making geopolitical changes.

The region's issues can be resolved through regional frameworks, he noted, adding, Iran supports regional talks, particularly within the 3+3 format, comprising the three Caucasian states of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, and their three neighbours of Russia, Türkiye, and Iran.

“We are especially against transregional interference in the regional affairs and foreign presence in the region,” he added.

Last month, Azerbaijan retook the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh from the Armenian separatists who had controlled the region for three decades.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at loggerheads over the mountainous region since 1988.