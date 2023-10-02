Laptop Accessories Market To Hit USD 72.8 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Laptop Accessories Market size is expected to be worth USD 72.8 Billion by 2032. With more people relying on laptops as their primary computing devices, the demand for accessories such as laptop stands, cooling pads, and ergonomic keyboards has surged. These accessories enhance productivity and user comfort.



The rise of remote work and online learning, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has fueled the demand for laptop accessories. According to a study by Upwork, nearly 22% of the American workforce will work remotely by 2025. Professionals and students are thus seeking accessories like high-quality webcams, noise-canceling microphones, and portable lighting solutions to improve their online communication and presentation capabilities.

Commercial sector to become a key end-use segment

The commercial end-use segment will account for a substantial share of the laptop accessories market by 2032, due to the shift towards remote and flexible work arrangements, which has made laptops indispensable tools for businesses. As employees work from various locations, companies are investing in accessories like docking stations, high-quality webcams, and noise-cancelling headphones to ensure their teams can maintain productivity and communication standards.

Moreover, the need for enhanced security and ergonomics in the workplace has spurred the adoption of biometric authentication devices and ergonomic accessories like laptop stands and external keyboards. Apple, for instance, provides standing desks to each employee at its headquarters to minimize health risks arising from prolonged periods of sedentary working. The increasing reliance on laptops for professional tasks has fueled the demand for accessories that optimize performance, comfort, and security in commercial settings.

Laptop accessory sales from online platforms to surge

Laptop accessories market share from online distribution channels will witness significant expansion by 2032. The convenience of online shopping allows consumers to browse a vast array of accessory options, read reviews, and make informed decisions from the comfort of their homes or workplaces. Additionally, online retailers often offer competitive prices, exclusive deals, and a wider product selection, holding appeal for customers seeking value and variety. This trend is further amplified by the ease of comparison shopping and quick delivery options, making online channels increasingly popular for laptop accessory purchases.

Europe to emerge as a prominent market

Europe laptop accessories market size will be worth over USD 11 billion by 2032, due to the growing emphasis on sustainability and eco-consciousness in the region. European consumers are increasingly seeking laptop accessories made from eco-friendly materials, and manufacturers are responding with more environmentally friendly product options. The market is also witnessing a surge in demand for accessories that cater to the needs of hybrid work models, with products designed to enhance the comfort and productivity of remote and office-based workers alike.

Furthermore, there has been a significant rise in e-sports and gaming culture in Europe. According to a study published by the Interactive Software Federation of Europe, close to 50% of Europeans aged 6-64 years play games on various platforms, including laptops. This will boost the demand for high-performance gaming laptop accessories, including mechanical keyboards, gaming mice, and high-refresh-rate monitors, reflecting consumers' evolving preferences and interests in the region.

Key Market Players

Prominent players in the laptop accessories market include Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., Kingston Technology, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Seagate Technology LLC, Western Digital Corporation, Bourns Inc., Bartec International S.A., Fellowes Brands Inc., Eaton Corporation and Hewlett-Packard Company. These firms primarily concentrate on introducing cutting-edge products driven by enhanced technologies.

In May 2021, Lenovo introduced Lenovo Go, a new sub-brand for purpose-built PC accessories designed to enhance mobile productivity for the hybrid workforce. Among the first accessories in this lineup are the Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse and the Lenovo Go USB-C Laptop Power Bank, addressing power concerns and simplifying input for multiple devices.

