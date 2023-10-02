Actuators Market To Reach USD 147.9 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 8.7%. Report By Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research, The actuators market size was valued at USD 64.7 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 147.9 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 8.7%. Actuators are devices that convert electrical or hydraulic signals into mechanical motion. They are used in various applications to control and manipulate mechanical systems. Some standard actuators include electric motors, hydraulic cylinders, and pneumatic actuators. Actuators have wide applications and are present in almost every equipment.

The actuators market is driven by various factors, such as growing demand for industrial automation. Actuators are widely used in industrial automation, where they play a critical role in controlling and automating the movement of machinery and equipment. With the growing need for efficient and safe operations, the demand for actuators in industrial applications is increasing. In addition, actuators are used in various applications to improve energy efficiency by reducing energy consumption and optimizing performance. This is particularly important in the automotive, aerospace, and HVAC industries, where energy efficiency is essential. Government regulations and policies to improve energy efficiency and promote sustainable development drive the demand for actuators. For example, laws such as the Energy Efficiency Directive in Europe and the Energy Policy Act in the United States are boosting the demand for energy-efficient solutions, including actuators.

Developing advanced technologies like IoT, AI, and robotics boost the actuator market share worldwide. These technologies require precise and reliable control over the movement of equipment, and actuators play a critical role in enabling this. Also, the increasing demand for Electric vehicles plays a significant role in driving the market. Actuators are used extensively in electric cars, where they are used in controlling various components such as brakes, steering, and throttle. With the growing demand for EVs, the need for actuators is also increasing.

