Derive ECU Calibration Delivers Fuel Economy Breakthrough For Ford 7.3L Gasoline Engines

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Derive Systems, a leading provider of fleet optimization solutions, recently disclosed the findings of an extensive study conducted by SEMA Garage. The study emphasizes the notable fuel economy improvements attained through the use of its ECU calibration for Ford 7.3L gasoline engines.

The study revealed that the Derive ECU calibration can yield an impressive fuel economy improvement of up to 17% in both city and highway driving conditions, with an even more substantial improvement of up to 21% on highways. Additionally, during idling, the Derive ECU calibration demonstrated a noteworthy reduction of fuel consumption by up to 9%.

As the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) approaches, Derive Systems' ECU calibration offers fleets an opportunity to make an immediate positive impact on both their environmental footprint and operating expenses. By optimizing fuel consumption and achieving cost savings, fleets can accumulate funds for future investments in EVs. These savings can be utilized to develop charging infrastructure, acquire EVs, and provide personnel training, ensuring a smooth and successful transition.

“We understand that transitioning to EVs requires significant investment and infrastructure development,” said Amy Bagwell, CFO of Derive Systems.“However, we believe that optimizing fuel consumption and achieving cost savings can serve as a steppingstone towards the eventual adoption of EVs. By implementing fuel-saving measures and capitalizing on available technologies, fleets can not only reduce operating costs but also accumulate funds for future EV investments.”

The study was conducted using a variety of driving conditions, including urban delivery routes, highway driving, and extended idle time. The results showed that Derive's ECU calibration consistently improved fuel economy across all operating conditions.

The Derive ECU calibration optimizes the fuel delivery and ignition timing of the engine, resulting in a more efficient combustion process and improved fuel economy. Moreover, this calibration is specifically designed to minimize emissions, presenting a win-win situation for fleet operators and the environment.

Peter Treydte, Director of Emission Compliance – SEMA Garage, commented,“SEMA Garage, with its dedicated expertise in pioneering automotive testing and development, was thrilled to facilitate this project. Our team created customized testing procedures that meticulously evaluated the equipment and technology utilized by Derive Systems. This venture not only underscores SEMA Garage's commitment to promoting advancements in automotive technology but also aligns perfectly with our ethos of fostering sustainable and efficient innovations within the automotive industry.”

About Derive Systems

Derive Systems is a premier provider of fleet optimization solutions that utilize software-based technology to reduce fuel costs, lower emissions, and improve control over top-end speeding. For over 25 years, we've empowered corporate fleets to cut fuel costs by an average of 10% while driving and up to 20% during idling. For more information about Derive Systems, visit .

About SEMA

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) is a trade association dedicated to the enhancement of the automotive aftermarket industry. SEMA provides its members with a variety of benefits, including education, training, market research, and advocacy.

