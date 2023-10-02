Amir To Patronize Ceremony Of Laying Foundation Stone Of Al Shamal Field Tomorrow

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will patronize tomorrow morning, October 3, the ceremony of laying the foundation stone of the expansion of Al Shamal field in the city of Ras Laffan.

