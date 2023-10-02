Responsible Professional Media "Gov't Way Of Communicating With Citizens, Says Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra) - Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaidin, said that the government is reaching out to citizens and clarifying facts and information on many topics and issues through responsible professional media.Speaking to a local talk show on Monday evening, Mubaidin said the press conference held today at the Ministry of Health to talk about the national vaccination campaign is a necessity to rectify false information about the vaccine, and to provide scientific clarification about it by specialists.He added that the government aims to boost communication channels with the public and the media by expanding public participation and building bridges of trust regarding public affairs, and "there press conferences will be held whenever necessary."Regarding skepticism towards the national vaccination campaign that the Ministry of Health will launch next month, Mubaidin explained that there are people who benefit from spreading rumors and fake news about the safety of the MR vaccine, "Their goal is to engage in speculation in the market and to have a presence in Jordan."He urged citizens to taking their information from specialists and experts.He added that the government is moving forward with the national vaccination campaign with the aim of preserving the health of students in schools, pointing out that the government may resort to making the MR vaccine compulsory "in order not to risk the health of our children in accordance with the legislation in force, such as the public health and children's laws."He stressed that the government continues to clarify the facts and accurate health information about the national vaccination campaign through the media.He noted that the Public Prosecutor began investigating people who posted information about the vaccine based on a complaint submitted by the Minister of Health.Mubaidin commended efforts of former Minister of Government Communications, Faisal Shboul, in establishing the ministry and achieving a number of milestones in a record period, stressing that he will continue adopting the strategy established for the ministry and building on it.He also underlined the importance of reviewing the cybercrime law "after practice and implementation", as His Majesty the King said, indicating that the law has positively affected behavior on social media.Regarding newspapers, Mubaidin said: "We expect they would play their role better and receive the support they deserve, and I hope that the government would have the ability to support them more."