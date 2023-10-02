Azerbaijani MFA Responds To Ambassador Of Finland To South Caucasus

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Armenia has
committed numerous atrocities against Azerbaijanis, Spokesman for
the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada wrote on his page
on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
He made the remark in response to Ambassador of Finland to the
South Caucasus Kirsti Narinen, who commented upon Armenians leaving
Karabakh, saying that they are allegedly“forced out”.
The spokesman stated that Azerbaijan has never targeted Armenian
civilians. Instead, a safe environment was provided for their
reintegration. The Foreign Ministry representative said that this
fact was confirmed by the UN mission that visited Karabakh.
Meanwhile, the UN mission that visited Karabakh just recently
has confirmed that there are no cases of violence against Armenian
civilians of Karabakh observed.
MENAFN02102023000187011040ID1107176649
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.