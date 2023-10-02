Azerbaijani MFA Responds To Ambassador Of Finland To South Caucasus

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Armenia has committed numerous atrocities against Azerbaijanis, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada wrote on his page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

He made the remark in response to Ambassador of Finland to the South Caucasus Kirsti Narinen, who commented upon Armenians leaving Karabakh, saying that they are allegedly“forced out”.

The spokesman stated that Azerbaijan has never targeted Armenian civilians. Instead, a safe environment was provided for their reintegration. The Foreign Ministry representative said that this fact was confirmed by the UN mission that visited Karabakh.

Meanwhile, the UN mission that visited Karabakh just recently has confirmed that there are no cases of violence against Armenian civilians of Karabakh observed.