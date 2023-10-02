Russians Shell Three Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk region three times on Monday, October 2.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, "Today, three districts of the region suffered from the aggressor's attacks. In the morning and afternoon, the Russian army covered Nikopol with artillery fire," he wrote.
In addition, the enemy used heavy artillery to shell Velykomykhailivka community, located in the Synelnykove district. Rescuers are working at the scene.
Photo: Facebook/Serhii Lysak
MENAFN02102023000193011044ID1107176647
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.