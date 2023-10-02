Russians Shell Three Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk region three times on Monday, October 2.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, "Today, three districts of the region suffered from the aggressor's attacks. In the morning and afternoon, the Russian army covered Nikopol with artillery fire," he wrote.

In addition, the enemy used heavy artillery to shell Velykomykhailivka community, located in the Synelnykove district. Rescuers are working at the scene.

Photo: Facebook/Serhii Lysak