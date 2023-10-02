Zelensky Meets With Estonian Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed the situation on the battlefield and the needs of Ukrainian defenders with Minister of Defense of the Republic of Estonia Hanno Pevkur, who is visiting Ukraine.

According to the president's press service, the Head of State thanked Estonia for its leadership in providing comprehensive, effective and timely assistance to Ukraine to counter Russia's ongoing full-scale aggression.

"I am grateful to the government of your country, society and everyone who is close to Ukrainians during the full-scale war with Russia. This is extremely important. We will never forget it. You have helped us a lot and we really appreciate it. This was especially important in the first days of the Russian invasion," Zelensky said.

The President briefed the interlocutor about the situation on the battlefield and the priority needs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The possibilities of additional mechanisms of defense assistance to Ukraine from the side of Estonia were discussed.

The parties noted the leading role of the Republic of Estonia in the launch of the IT coalition for Ukraine at the recent meeting in the Ramstein format.

The parties also discussed the further cooperation between the two states on the way to the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

Photo: President's Office