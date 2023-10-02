Invaders Building Defense Lines In Crimea Partisans

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After the successful attacks by Ukrainian forces on military facilities in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russians are building defense lines. The structures were spotted near Feodosia town and the village of Batalne.

"After the successful attacks by Ukrainian forces on military facilities in Crimea and successes on the battlefield, the occupiers began to build new fortifications on the peninsula. The structures near Feodosia – 'dragon's teeth' – were spotted near Feodosia, fortifications – near Batalne," ATESH partisan movement posted on Telegram .

It is noted that the partisans formed groups that travel throughout Crimea and collect information about defense structures.

"We will do everything possible for them to be broken through successfully by the Defense Forces of Ukraine," ATESH stressed.

Earlier, the partisans recorded the redeployment of outdated air defense equipment to Simferopol.

First photo: 35photo.pro